Faced with an ongoing homelessness crisis that is damaging not just to those enduring it but also to public safety, commerce and hygiene, Mayor Adams and the Partnership for New York City business group announced a new $8 million initiative Monday to aid those without housing.
The Homeless Assistance Fund is designed to get more people into shelters and treatment by letting Breaking Ground, a nonprofit, add outreach teams with its Connect to Care program to areas not covered by city contracts, such as ATM vestibules, retail spaces and plazas.
It will strengthen existing programs, the city said.
Thanking the Partnership for New York City and the 61 businesses supporting the new effort, Adams said in a statement, “In concert with the city’s unprecedented efforts and investments on the subways and in the streets, we can make sure that none of our brothers and sisters experiencing homelessness falls through the cracks.”
The contributing companies are top firms in many fields, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Pfizer, Deloitte and Queens’ own Silvercup Studios.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented