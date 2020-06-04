As the city nears its planned phase one reopening of some businesses on June 8, Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech says it can’t happen a moment too soon.
Reached by phone last Friday, after Gov. Cuomo announced the date for reopening to start, Grech said that while Cuomo “has been appropriately cautious over the last nine or 10 weeks” when it comes to the coronavirus, “it’s about time” for a commercial reopening, with tens of thousands of businesses at risk.
“I wouldn’t say it’s overdue but we cannot wait any longer,” Grech said. “The damage may be lasting and permanent unless we reopen the shops and the stores and the restaurants of New York City and Queens in particular.”
As many as half of Queens’ 6,000 restaurants could be gone for good, he said, adding that the Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to helping both businesses that survive and the employees of those that do not in any way it can, something it is doing in conjunction with the city’s four other chambers and the Department of Small Business Services.
Grech made his comments before several nights of violence and looting targeted businesses, mostly in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. The attacks, including on venerable retailers and major companies such as Macy’s and Microsoft, come just as businesses were preparing for phase one.
That phase will allow curbside retail, construction and manufacturing operations that the state government have not considered essential during the pandemic to do business [see separate story]. According to Cuomo, as many as 400,000 workers will be able to return to the job under phase one.
What impact the riots of recent days will have on the plan is unknown.
Asked about those businesses that already have reopened, in defiance of Cuomo’s orders, Grech said, “I’m a law-abiding citizen, I support the letter and spirit of the law, but desperate times call for desperate measures. I hope the city doesn’t get overzealous in ticketing them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.