Residents around Howard Beach were startled by several loud bangs on Saturday morning, but probably less so than the passengers aboard a flight that had to make an emergency return to John F. Kennedy Airport after a “technical issue.”
“Aer Lingus confirmed that flight EI106 from JFK to Dublin yesterday evening was cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft,” Irish news outlet Independent.ie reported a spokesperson for the airline said.
One passenger told RTÉ Ireland that she saw big flashes and flames from the engine.
The airline said it was working to ensure all customers departed New York by the evening of Dec. 25 and apologized for the disruption of Christmas plans. Irish soccer player Jamie Finn, however, tweeted that they did not get home in time for Christmas and no flight was available till the 26th.
Meanwhile on the ground, one Facebook user in the group Howard Beach Dads wrote, “Wow that sound was scary.” Others were looking for answers and eventually shared the Irish news articles. One member said, “It shook my house.”
Another wrote, “Imagine those passengers, the terror that they experienced.”
