Rene Hill, the former Community Board 12 chairwoman, along with church advocates and landmark preservationists, held a press conference June 7 to fight against the demolition of St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Queens Village.
“I’m a preservationist,” said Hill, who also is running for office in City Council District 27. “The Diocese of Long Island is thinking about demolishing it and putting up some unknown structure.”
Bishop Lawrence Provenzano of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island countered that with the support of the parishioners, and after $200,000 worth of repairs, there are designs to build a new church that is energy- y.
There are also considerations being made to build affordable housing to support the church into the next century and the possibility of bringing back the parish school.
“It became clear to everyone the best possible way to go forward was to abandon the buildings and raze them,” said Provenzano. “Our goal is to build a new facility on that same space to address the needs of Queens Village and provide worship space and outreach space to the congregation so that it can continue its ministry.”
Hill believes that the 150-year-old church is a “hidden jewel” worth repairing and development outside of the worship space “will change the character of the community.”
Queens Village is predominantly a residential area with one- to two-family homes.
“It will change if this church is demolished,” Hill said of the character of the neighborhood. “For the last 10 years, the Diocese has been shuttering or trying to shut historical African-American parishes.”
The church dates back to 1894 and has many historic details and an incomparable architectural pedigree, according to Hill.
Tuthill and Higgins, a formerly renowned architectural firm in Jamaica, responsible for the original design of Jamaica Hospital, the Richmond Hill Branch of the Queens Public Library, the Reformed Church of Jamaica and one of the Carnegie libraries, had a hand in designing St. Joseph’s.
“The truth is for a very long time — decades — the parish operated without any supervision from the Diocese instructors,” said Provenzano. “Almost immediately after I became bishop around 2009, there were building issues at the parish house in particular. We discovered that there was a third floor added to the parish house and it didn’t have a certificate of occupancy. They were running a school in the building.”
The building in question had faulty wiring, asbestos and mold because it was susceptible to a lot of leaking due to inclement weather, according to the bishop.
“They have a specific agenda targeting African-American churches,” said Paul Graziano, a landmark preservationist and consultant. “Stephen and St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Bedford Stuyvesant — that church was demolished ... and that replacement to that church — 90 percent is now covered with housing. The church building that is there is a cinderblock .. they did not even save the stained-glass windows.”
St. Matthi’as Church in Wantagh, LI, was another church that was set for demolition, according to Graziano, but the Town of Hempstead preserved the building nearly two years ago by landmarking it.
Provenzano says he is not targeting African-American churches, “but it falls to the Diocese to act for life and safety and that is shutting down access to the church.”
The bishop says it will take a couple of days to send the Queens Chronicle documents highlighting the unhealthy conditions and structural problems of the building.
