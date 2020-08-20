Whitestone community members and friends of George Zapantis have spent the past two months demanding the arrest of the police officers who tased him seven times, causing him to go into cardiac arrest on June 21. Pressured to pursue an investigation, the NYPD released bodycam footage of the incident on Aug. 11.
In nearly three hours of unedited body camera footage uploaded to the NYPD’s YouTube channel, 29-year-old Zapantis, who suffered from bipolar disorder, answered the door wearing gladiator gear, complete with helmet, forearm bracers and shield, and wielding a samurai sword. Officers from the 109th Precinct can be heard asking him to put down the weapon and come outside. He disappeared for a few moments and returned without the sword or helmet.
“This is my house, I have a right to defend myself,” he told the officers.
According to police, Zapantis brandished a sword during a dispute with a neighbor around 9:15 p.m. An onlooker, who didn’t see the weapon but heard there was one, called 911 and told them Zapantis had a gun.
The officers attempted to coax Zapantis out of the home, which he lived in with his mother to help take care of his sister with Down syndrome, but were unsuccessful. Footage from the four body cameras show Zapantis growing increasingly irate.
“I’m gonna f--k you up, bro!” Zapantis told the officers who stood on the steps outside the home. “Come on, bro! I’ll kill you right now, bro! Motherf---er! I will f--k you up!”
Zapantis repeatedly banged on the screen door between himself and the officers, causing it to hit one of them. In an attempt to keep Zapantis isolated in the home, the officers also put up polycarbonate shields against the door, which Zapantis continued to hit. During the struggle to detain Zapantis despite his physical resistance, officers deployed their Conducted Electrical Weapons, or Tasers, seven times. The final shock was deployed using its “Drive Stun” capability, meaning it was held directly against Zapantis’ body when set off.
“I can’t breathe, you’re choking me,” Zapantis can be heard saying as the officers placed him in handcuffs. One officer responded, “Nobody’s choking you.”
The officers had placed Zapantis on his side, at which point he became unresponsive, police spokesman Sgt. Carlos Nieves said in an introduction to the released footage. Emergency technicians treated him at the scene before transporting him to Flushing Hospital Medical Center, where he arrived in cardiac arrest and died at 10:40 p.m., according to officials.
An autopsy was conducted on June 23 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the results are still pending.
An initial investigation found that the use of force was within NYPD guidelines, but an investigation has since been initiated following community backlash, claiming the police response was inappropriate for a man struggling with mental illness.
“I hope the policemen ... face the sentence of death,” wrote one mourner on the Facebook page dedicated to justice for Zapantis’ death. “We love you little angel. Policemen beasts of the world stop killing the children of the world ... you are animals. Go to the jungle to live with them. I cannot stop crying. Please stop it.”
Zapantis’ funeral was held on June 29 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone. Following the ceremony, family and friends protested his death in front of the 109th Precinct.
Nieves said the NYPD is still conducting follow-up interviews and reviewing additional video before any decision on criminality can be made in the case.
The death of Mr. Zapantis is regrettable, but what exactly do you expect the police to do when someone refuses to stop resisting arrest? How would you have expected the police to proceed in this instance? If you people are so opposed to police actions, why did you call them in the first place?
