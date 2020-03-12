The $41.4 million infrastructure project in Ozone Park that is replacing water mains and sewers, and increasing the sustainability of city streets, has entered yet another new phase.
About the next two weeks will see the installation of the Cul-de-Sac and Green Street infastructure, resulting in approximately two weeks’ worth of lane closures. The city Department of Design and Construction has announced that lane closures will happen on 149th Avenue between Cross Bay Boulevard and 94th Street. The temporary lane closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The DDC reports that the work will in no way interfere with gas, electric, telephone or cable service. The agency also stated that while work operation can be noisy, it will monitor the construction to ensure the noise is within the Department of Environmental Protection Noise Code regulations.
The ongoing project, known as HWQ411B, is an ambitious one with more than 16,300 feet of new water mains to replace pipes that in some cases date back to 1903. An additional 16,000 feet of new, larger sewers will be installed, increasing the drainage capacity for the area and reducing the likelihood of street flooding during storms. Roadways and sidewalks are being rebuilt and will include 13 new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant pedestrian ramps at area intersections.
The project area stretches from the corner of Linden Boulevard and Cross Bay Boulevard to the intersection of Cohancy Street and North Conduit Avenue, including Albert Road, 149th Avenue and Pitkin Avenue.
The plan has been on the drawing board since the Koch administration.
“After waiting since 1979, finally getting done in my lifetime,” former Ozone Park Civic Association President Howard Kamph said in an email.
The project includes an NYC Greenstreets component, where 1,300 feet of paved traffic islands and medians will be converted into green spaces with trees and shrubs along Hawtree Street from Bristol Avenue to Cohancy Street. The Greenstreets medians will beautify the neighborhood and also serve to absorb stormwater and reduce the amount of polluted stormwater runoff reaching the city’s natural bodies of water with the installation of bioswales. Two hundred new trees will be added to the neighborhood, and new catch basins and fire hydrants will also be installed.
“We’re very pleased to partner with DEP to bring better drainage, more beautiful streets, and a more reliable drinking supply to this part of Queens,” said DDC Commissioner Feniosky Pe–a-Mora in a release. “The new sewers in particular will strengthen the neighborhood, upholding Mayor De Blasio’s vision for a more resilient city, while reducing incidences of flooding.”
Any area residents who want to learn more about the bioswales project, which is being managed by the DDC for the DEP can visitnyc.gov/ddc or may contact the Community Construction Liaison (CCL) Elizabeth Santamaria via email at s.conduitccl@gmail.com.
