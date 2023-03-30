The sponsors of bills in Albany that would allow city bus and subway workers to strike were stating their case on Tuesday as the Legislature and Gov. Hochul continue to close in on Saturday’s budget deadline.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner (D-Bronx) have filed bills that would exempt such workers from the Taylor Law, which makes it illegal for many public employes in the state to go on strike, even after a contract expires.
They say their bills would set the employees up under similar guidelines that govern Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth workers, who are covered under the federal Railway Labor Act of 1926, and who are permitted to strike if contract negotiations pass through a number of required processes.
Ramos on Tuesday tweeted a photo of herself with TWU leaders.
“I’m so proud to champion their fight to amend the Taylor Law, and empower TWU Local 100 with the ability to strike for the contract they deserve,” Ramos wrote. She said in the TWU press release announcing the bill that “a strong contract for workers will mean better service.”
Ramos’ bill, S5785, can be viewed online at bit.ly/3zgN8wz. State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) is a co-sponsor.
No co-sponsors of Joyner’s companion bill, A5878, were yet listed on the Assembly website as of Wednesday.
“The right to strike for NYC Transit workers is a matter of equity,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said in a statement from the union on March 16. “Prohibition against striking for inner city transit workers, while our suburban counterparts can legally withhold work, is grossly unfair, grossly inequitable.”
Local 100 President Richard Davis also thanked Ramos.
“This is a democracy,” Davis said. “Working men and women should have the right to withhold their labor so they can secure good wages and provide for their families as best as they can. It’s that simple.”
Union leaders said the change is particularly important in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s Janus decision in 2018, which weakened the power of organized labor by allowing some workers to avoid paying dues.
The amendment also would apply to transit workers at the Upstate Transportation Authority, including the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, the Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority, the Capital District Transportation Authority and the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority.
The Taylor Law is explicit, and the potential consequences are severe.
Local 100 last walked out Dec. 20 to 22 in 2005. Then-TWU President Roger Toussaint was fined and briefly jailed. Workers were docked two days pay for every day missed. The union was fined and temporarily lost the right to automatically deduct union dues from workers’ paychecks,
Charlton D’souza, president of the commuter advocacy group Passengers United, said the group support the bills.
“Of course, a strike has to be a last resort,” D’souza told the Chronicle. “But we believe they have the same right to strike as MetroNorth or Amtrak workers.”
He said that was never made more clear than during the pandemic, when more than 100 MTA employees died with Covid-19. He also referenced existing conditions that include attacks on workers.
“The MTA is so bad right now,” D’souza said.
But he also expressed doubt as to the amount of support the Ramos-Joyner bills have in the Capitol, and whether Ramos and the union are pushing the bills for show.
MTA officials declined to comment for this story.
Mayor Adams’ press office did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Gov. Hochul’s office responded with a general comment on reaching a budget deal.
