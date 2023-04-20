The city could crack down on the use of facial recognition technology in businesses and residential buildings without people’s consent.
Set to be introduced at the upcoming City Council stated meeting on April 27, Intro 3300 would make it illegal for the owner of a residential building to install, activate or use any “biometric recognition technology” that identifies tenants or their guests except for where “expressly consented,” according to the bill.
Biometric identifier information refers to physiological, biological or behavioral characteristics used to identify a person. It can include a retina or an iris scan, a fingerprint, a voiceprint, a scan or record of a palm, hand or face geometry, gait or movement patterns.
An owner or third party may collect only the minimum amount of authentication and reference data necessary to enable the use of a smart access system in a building and may not collect additional information from any users, the text continues.
A “smart access building” can use automated processes to control security and other systems.
Councilmember Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) is a co-sponsor of the bill.
“There is no evidence that facial recognition technology prevents violence and plenty that it is used to criminalize our Black and brown neighbors and undermine everyday New Yorkers’ right to privacy,” Cabán said in a statement to the Chronicle.
“For true public safety, we need to invest in what we know works: abundant affordable housing, robust mental health services, proven violence prevention programs, and good jobs at good wages.”
The other bill comes as the debate around using facial recognition, including at venues like Madison Square Garden, continues.
Intro 3301, which amends a law that took effect in 2021, would require that any places of public accommodation, including retail stores, financial institutions and entertainment, food and drink establishments that obtain the identifying information, get written consent of customers and provide “clear and conspicuous” signs notifying them.
The bill would require any such information collected to be protected and for written policies regarding its use to be made available. Places that choose to continue using the technology with customers’ consent would be required to perform regular cyber security risk assessments and protect the data.
It would also be unlawful to disclose, sell or share any of that information with a third party.
“Banning biometric surveillance in public accommodations and residential buildings would be a huge step for New York City, and we’re thrilled to see these bills finally introduced,” said Will Owen, communications director for the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, a nonprofit that advocates for privacy and against mass surveillance.
“We’ve seen how corporate giants like MSG Entertainment weaponize facial recognition against their critics, and how landlords spy on low-income tenants and are all too willing to hand their footage over to police, expanding NYPD surveillance into New Yorkers’ homes,” Owen continued.
The group calls on the city to go further. “We need a full ban on facial recognition to protect New Yorkers from racially biased policing, ICE, and every aspect of public and private surveillance.”
