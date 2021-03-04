Three years after a firefighter died trying to put out a fire on a film set, the City Council passed safety legislation last Thursday to deter it from happening again.
One bill requires a safety manager on a movie or TV set if any pyrotechnics are used in the production.
The other bill requires notification to the Fire Department when any temporary alterations are made to a building being used as a film set.
Michael Davidson, 37, responded to a March 2018 fire in Harlem but the firefighters were reportedly unaware that the site was being used as a shooting location for “Motherless Brooklyn” starring Ed Norton.
Davidson, who was raised in Sunnyside and attended Archbishop Molloy High School, was hampered by artificial walls and got separated from his fellow firefighters. He died of smoke inhalation.
“This death is very different from the awful deaths that we sometimes mourn in the City Council,” Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) said during a Zoom meeting on the day of the vote. “We can’t cure 9/11 cancer. We can’t develop vaccines. We can’t prevent all accidents, but when it came to the circumstances that led to Michael Davidson’s death, we could actually do something about it.”
The bills were introduced by Borelli and Councilman Robert Cornegy (D-Brooklyn). The vote was 46-0.
Mayor de Blasio supports the bills, according to a city spokesperson.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), who was one of 10 sponsors of each bill, called the measures a “no-brainer.”
“That tragedy was horrific,” he told the Chronicle last Friday, adding that the unanimous vote “is rare in the City Council.”
During the Zoom meeting, Davidson’s widow, Eileen, said, “This is the first day I truly feel happiness in my heart. This is the legacy my husband deserves.”
The couple had four children. The eldest was 7 years old when Davidson died.
Davidson’s father was a firefighter for 26 years and they worked in the same firehouse until his retirement. His brother Eric is a firefighter in the Bronx.
The Uniformed Firefighters Association tweeted about the measure last Friday.
“While Davidson passed on to heaven, he continues to serve as an inspiration to each of us who knew him, and every member of this department who swore an oath to preserve and protect our city’s eight million residents,” the FDNY UFA said.
