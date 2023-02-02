Parents who suffer a stillbirth are not currently entitled to the 12 weeks of Paid Family Leave that other families receive.
A bill in the state Senate and Assembly would amend what advocates call a “dangerous and inequitable gap” in the law.
Sponsored by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), with a companion bill from state Sen. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo), A2880/S2175 would modify the workers’ compensation law to include “recovery after a stillbirth” as a qualifying condition for family leave. A stillbirth is the loss of a baby before or during delivery.
“All women who give birth should have paid time off,” said Rajkumar at a rally in Albany on Tuesday.
“Make no mistake: women who experienced a stillbirth gave birth, and their bodies went through the birthing process.”
They need time to heal physically as well as grieve the loss, she said.
Kennedy shared at the rally that, although he and his wife did not experience a stillbirth, they lost their daughter four minutes after she was born.
The legislation, which he said languished for many years, would give families the chance to heal with dignity and respect.
Co-sponsors include, in Queens, Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights). It is in committee in the Assembly and on the floor calendar in the Senate.
According to PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy, a nonprofit dedicated to driving down stillbirths, 23,000 babies are born still in the U.S. each year — five a day in New York — and Black families are twice as likely to suffer a stillbirth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.