With any construction project, consumer advocates always recommend getting estimates.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and two of his colleagues from Brooklyn want the city to do just that before making a final commitment to building four community jails to replace Rikers Island.
One, slated to go next to the Queens Criminal Courthouse in Kew Gardens, already has construction of accessory structures underway.
Through a bill now in the Criminal Justice Committee, Holden wants to create a commission that would examine the cost of renovating Rikers Island facilities as opposed to the $8 billion price tag that has been placed on the new jails, one of which would go in each borough but Staten Island.
The cost does not include interest on bonds that would be paid off over two to three decades to finance the plan.
“We ... need to examine the cost of new facilities on Rikers Island and compare it to the cost and many disadvantages of putting skyscraper jails in our neighborhoods,” Holden said in a statement from his office.
The city remains committed to closing Rikers by 2027.
Co-sponsors of Holden’s bill include Councilmembers Farah Louis (D-Brooklyn) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn).
The legislation would establish a commission with three members appointed by Mayor Adams and three by Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica). Four more would have to be approved jointly by the mayor and the speaker.
The bill would require a report to the mayor and speaker within 270 days of the law taking effect.
None of the appointees could be employed by the city.
Mayor Adams appears to be taking a pragmatic approach according to an email from Fabien Levy, his press secretary.
“This administration will always follow the law, and the law currently says the jails on Rikers Island must close on time. To follow the law and protect the safety of the communities and all involved in the borough-based jail projects, this work is proceeding. We have engaged deeply with the communities every step of the way, and we are committed to continuing to work with them to limit any disruption from these projects. We will review the new legislation.”
A spokesperson for Speaker Adams said she still supports the borough jail plan.
“The bill has just been introduced and now enters the legislative process,” the spokesperson told the Chronicle in an email. “It is clear that the conditions at Rikers Island are deplorable for everyone there. The Speaker supports the plan to close Rikers and replace it with a more modern and effective borough-based system.”
