The state Senate took a major step in halting the New York puppy mill pipeline last week.
The chamber passed legislation May 5 that would prohibit the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in retail pet stores. It would also authorize collaboration with entities to provide space to showcase cats or dogs owned by certain entities for the purpose of adoption.
The Humane Society estimates there are at least 10,000 puppy mills throughout the country, but fewer than 3,000 of them are regulated by the federal Department of Agriculture. The lack of oversight often leads to inhuman conditions and disregard for the animals’ health.
“With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for puppy mills that abuse animals to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities,” Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), the bill’s sponsor, said in a statement.
Though the bill passed the Senate, its Assembly counterpart continues to sit in the chamber’s Codes Committee. There is no timeline for when the Assembly panel will vote on the measure, but the committee’s chairperson, Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx), has thrown his full support behind passing the legislation.
Even high-profile celebrities have publicly endorsed the bill to end the suffering. An open letter calling on elected officials to pass the legislation and “break this cycle of cruelty” was signed by Alec Baldwin, Andy Cohen, Edie Falco, Paul Anka and other passionate A-listers.
With so much support for the action, animal rights activist Kim Caruana is confident the legislation will pass and go into effect in 2022. The lengthy process has allowed time for her and other advocates to educate representatives on the vital nature of the bill.
The Maspeth resident has adopted several puppy mill survivors herself and has seen firsthand the effects the industry has on the animals’ lives. Her first dog, a Pekingese named Lita, suffered from dry eye, had five rotten teeth pulled and eventually died of congestive heart failure as a result of the poor living conditions.
“I think people are starting to realize the horrific conditions these cats, dogs and rabbits live in,” Caruana said.
During the pandemic, Caruana adopted another puppy mill survivor: a three-pound shih tzu named Nicholas. His previous owner tried to give him up in December, but Caruana stepped in to give him a proper home.
