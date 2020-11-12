State Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) wants to see absentee ballots in New York counted on Election Day.
“There is no good excuse for election results to continue to be up in the air weeks and months after people have already cast their votes,” said Gianaris, who introduced bill S9089 Tuesday.
Absentee ballots wait nearly a week to be canvassed. The first day of ballots being opened and canvassed in many areas of the state was Tuesday, one week after Election Day. Gianaris’ proposal would allow absentee ballots to begin being canvassed three hours before polls close on Election Day, meaning 6 p.m. Absentee ballot envelopes would be examined for validity at the time of their arrival at their board of elections.
More than 713,000 absentee ballots have been received by the city BOE. Though most races have been decided, a few hang in the balance and could take weeks to decide. Some of June’s primary elections took until August to be called.
It is unclear yet if there is a companion bill in the Assembly.
— David Russell
