With personal vehicles getting larger and heavier, making them more deadly to pedestrians in particular, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) recently introduced legislation to make it costlier to register bigger cars, trucks and SUVs.
Registration fees already rise as vehicle weight does, but the bill would hike the fees much higher for heavier cars compared to what they are now. The cost of registering a 4,500-pound vehicle, roughly the weight of many SUVs, would go from $81 today to $355 in several years.
Waivers would be granted for some of the weight of the batteries in electric cars.
The Senate version is sponsored by state Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn).
Mamdani pointed out in a June 23 press release that a new study by the group Transportation Alternatives found every 1,000-pound increase in vehicle weight brings a 46 percent increase in motorist fatalities; and that a pedestrian struck by an SUV or pickup truck is 41 percent more likely to die than a pedestrian struck by a sedan at the same speed. Heavier vehicles also damage roadways much more.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
