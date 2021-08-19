If “rider” means to you both that you board a commuter train and hop on your bike, all in one trip, you’ll soon be getting a break from the Long Island Rail Road, the MTA announced last week.
No longer will people have to secure and show a $5 lifetime permit to bring bicycles on the LIRR (or Metro-North). The change takes effect Sept. 7. The rule also is waived Aug. 22, the day of the Five Boro Bike Tour.
“The LIRR provides New Yorkers with access to a range of world class bike rides throughout Long Island,” LIRR President Phil Eng said in an announcement, adding that he’s excited to see more people take the train to bicycling destinations. “We continually strive to make it easier for everyone to access those adventures. We’ve always supported all modes of sustainable travel and this news ensures our commitment to enhancing the bicycling experience and quality of life throughout our geographic footprint.”
Rules such as limits on the number of bicycles per train car still apply. And bikes remain generally allowed on the subway but not on buses, aside from the folding kind.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
