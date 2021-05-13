In the universe of bike retail, there have been two constants over the past year: resounding interest and stifled inventory.
Following national trends, short bike supply has thrown a wrench into the potential boom for shops around the borough even as New Yorkers have flocked to cycling under the pandemic for recreation and commuting.
The last year has proven cycling to be one of the safest activities and modes of transit against the threat of Covid. When the city locked down, it created a large spike in demand for new bike sales and repairs that still shows signs of persisting a year later, leaving an opening in the market for mechanics who specialize in recycling and restoring old bikes.
“People are coming in and they want to buy bikes, but I don’t have the bikes they want and I can’t get them,” said Mark Rivera, the owner of Bill’s Cyclery in Woodside.
Last May, bike shops across the borough reported that wholesale distributors had sold out of most consumer bikes. A year later, not much has changed on the supply side. Arc De Triomphe Bicycles on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill told the Chronicle last spring that it went through roughly two months of inventory in three weeks. Its owner, Russ Alonzo, recently updated the paper that he hasn’t gotten close to restocking the store.
“The pipeline of available products simply emptied out very quickly. All the warehouses, all the shipping lines, any reserve product was sold immediately,” said Alonzo.
The problem boils down to the capacity of the supply chain. Since the vast majority of bikes are imported, largely from China, there actually isn’t enough shipping capacity on container ships to provide sufficient inventory.
“So the cost of shipping has gone astronomical. And we’re competing with much higher capitalized industries for space on shipping vessels and shipping containers,” he said, adding that he’d heard the price of a container, which used to cost $3,000 to $4,000 prepandemic, had shot up to around $20,000.
Even with the supply problems, owners said a shortage with increased demand is still generally better for business than the retail “ice age” of the years before Covid hit, where bike retailers saw more stock coming in then they could sell. A year into the pandemic, the demand for more bikes is still there.
“It’s amazing, but you know the question really is how long does this last and what does it look like in the future? Because it’s not stable,” said Alonzo.
Stores have also turned to refurbishing used bikes, but for a retailer, the return on used bikes is often not as high.
“When people buy a bike, they’re going to buy a helmet, they’re going to buy locks, they’re going to buy a light, a kickstand and water bottle cage,” Rivera said. The lack of stock doesn’t just extend to new bikes. Replacement parts are also in short supply.
That shortage hasn’t stopped a new crop of bike entrepreneurs from popping up in garages across the city to put their mechanic skills to use, recycling bikes and making some money.
Damon Strub used to have a brick-and-mortar bike store in Long Island City, which he had to close down in 2017. When Covid came along, he was promptly laid off from his desk job, but still had a lot of inventory stored here in a Woodside garage. Thus Nomad Cycles was reborn, without the overhead of a storefront.
As luck would have it, Strub had bought some inventory from a shop out in Long Island that closed before the pandemic, which included a lot of vintage replacement parts from the ’60s and ’70s.
“People just kept coming around, and I just said, ‘Well, let’s go back in business.’ And so since then, it’s been pretty much a year now we’ve been just flat out,” he said. His model now focuses solely on custom builds, restoration and service, but he’s been able to support himself full-time through bikes. He’s even taken the plunge of going legit by getting a business license and paying sales tax.
To his knowledge, Strub said his is the only established garage shop in Queens, but he knows of other mechanics around the city who have been refurbishing bikes and selling them online.
“I’m like a normal business. A lot of my friends are just kind of doing it out of their garage and pocketing the money, but still doing a lot of work and still making some money at it,” said Strub.
