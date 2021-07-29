Work to bring upgrades to 73rd Avenue, including bicycle lanes, will start sometime in the next few weeks, the city Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
The standard bike lanes will extend in both directions between 199th Street and Francis Lewis Boulevard and between the Clearview Expressway’s southbound exit and 210th Street.
The project will help cyclists navigate between Cunningham and Alley Pond parks by closing gaps in the bicycle network while also reducing speeding along the corridor by visually narrowing the road, the DOT said.
“Basically, there was a gap which didn’t make any sense,” said City Councilmember Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens), who requested the project along with Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows). “There’s no bike lane for almost a mile and this is a very logical thing to do: Link the bike lanes.”
According to Grodenchik, the project started just as the pandemic struck. Those traveling down 73rd Avenue below the Clearview Expressway overpass would notice a single strip of white paint on the westbound lane between the roadway and the parked cars. Like many other things over the past 16 months, the bike lane installation was suspended.
This project is part of a larger Eastern Queens Greenway plan for over 15 miles of pedestrian and bicycle paths.
Work is anticipated to begin this summer and is expected to be completed by September, the DOT told the Chronicle. A segment of 73rd Avenue between 210th Street and Bell Boulevard was resurfaced July 27 so that the agency could put the new markings down.
The bike lanes will be painted and will not be protected. They will link to a protected cyclist path that begins at Springfield Boulevard at 230th Street, which hugs the outside of Alley Pond Park.
The bike lanes also link with multiple cross streets that have protected bike lanes. At 210th Street and 73rd Avenue, for example, the new bike lanes will link to a protected path that leads directly to the Cunningham Park Mountain Bike Trailhead. The intersection also features a cycling stop light.
As part of the project, the DOT will also add a left turn lane on 73rd Avenue at Francis Lewis Boulevard and upgrade existing crosswalks to high-visibility crosswalks.
Constituents had routinely requested the addition of bike lanes on the 73rd Avenue gap, Grodenchik said. Not only are more and more people in the area relying on bicycles as transportation, he pointed out, but the bike lanes link riders to the various Eastern Queens parks.
“We are a mecca of sorts for bicyclists,” said Grodenchik, noting the Cunningham Park trailhead and that the Vanderbilt Motor Parkway runs parallel to 73rd Avenue. The Kissena Park Velodrome is also less than 2 miles away from 73rd Avenue at 164th Street.
The motor parkway is under reconstruction now, but the councilmember expects a portion of that project to be completed in the next few months.
