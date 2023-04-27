The city plans to install a record number of protected and hardened bike lanes this year, amid a rise in both ridership and cyclist fatalities.
The announcement, which came from the city Department of Transportation on Monday, includes improvements to the bike lane on the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, Open Streets bike corridors in Bayside and Astoria, the first phase of a bike network in Community District 11, and hardening along Queens and Vernon boulevards.
“The proof is in the data: more safe cycling infrastructure means more cyclists on our streets. As we’ve built more and more bike lanes, we’ve seen bicycle ridership reach historic levels,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a prepared statement.
“We will be installing a record number of high-quality, protected bike lanes this year to save lives and continue encouraging this growth. We’re focusing on thoughtfully expanding our existing bike network with new lanes in underserved communities; new connections across bridges; and comprehensive neighborhood networks—all while developing innovative new bike boulevard designs that reduce vehicle volumes and prioritize cycling safety.”
The DOT said it is continuing to develop designs for pedestrian and bike corridors along the most popular Open Streets locations. For Queens, that will be on 33rd Avenue from Utopia Parkway to 215th Place in Bayside and along 31st Avenue in Astoria.
Bike lane hardening, which uses concrete or other dense materials to separate vehicles from bikes, is happening on Queens Boulevard from 72nd Street in Woodside to Grand Avenue in Elmhurst; on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City and on the Addabbo Bridge along Cross Bay Boulevard.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) last week in a statement offered to work with the city DOT to create protected bike lanes on the bridge named after his father. He thanked the state DOT for completing the study to allow the city DOT to move forward with the work.
Concrete barriers protect the pedestrian walkway but the bike lane is in the road.
“The Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge is the main roadway to travel to the communities in the southern end of Queens, our fantastic beaches, as well as the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge,” Addabbo said in the statement.
“This route sees bike riders pedaling across the bridge on a daily basis, where they oftentimes have to deal with some dangerous situations in unprotected bike lanes as cars drive past. It is essential that we work together to bring common sense measures to the bridge to protect these cyclists. The easiest option, in my opinion, would be to move the already existing jersey barriers to the outside of the bike lane to instantly make it a protected lane.”
The DOT’s Better Barriers program is also progressing and will test new curb materials at locations including at 11th Street and Jackson Avenue in LIC.
Future outreach will also include the protected bike lanes in Astoria Heights and on Cypress Avenue in Ridgewood.
The department’s efforts will also include the launch of a public awareness campaign on the safe operation of e-bikes. Agency data shows that e-bike fatalities are a major contributing factor in the recent uptick of overall cyclist fatalities, Monday’s release stated.
“Hardening bike lanes across Queens to making the Joseph Addabbo Bridge more accessible to cyclists and e-bike users are direct investments in equitable street safety, and I thank the DOT for its partnership in protecting all who use our roadways,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a prepared statement.
“I look forward to doubling and tripling down on our shared efforts in the future,” Richards continued.
