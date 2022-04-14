The start of construction work on a pair of bike lane corridors linking Queens Boulevard and a service road to the Grand Central Parkway is imminent, according to the city’s Department of Transportation.
Dedicated bike lanes will be created taking cyclists from Queens Boulevard in Rego Park to the service road in Forest Hills via 63rd Road. Another lane will be created from the service road to Queens Boulevard along 62nd Drive. The DOT said on April 6 that milling of road surfaces could begin within a week, with paving completed by mid-May with road markings to follow.
Some stretches of road will lose parking or a travel lane, others will just have existing lanes narrowed. Councilwomen Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) and Peter Beadle, first vice chair of Community Board 6, said they are awaiting updates on the project.
Beadle said in the big picture, the importance will be creation of a link between Queens Boulevard and bridges that lead to and from Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
“That’s really quite significant,” he said. “That gives people a safe way of reaching what is a very popular and large attraction in this region, as well as the shops and the malls. It sets you back out on Queen Boulevard.”
“Mobility is a fundamental part of making our city functionable for everyone,” Schulman said. “We need to prioritize pedestrian and cycling safety.”
Part of the project will include the repaving of 62nd Drive between 97th Street and Queens Boulevard, which has come to resemble a moonscape
The Chronicle last week took photos in response to a complaint that the stretch of road has been bad for several years. Beadle and Schulman said there generally is no problem getting paving projects approved.
Beadle, looking on Google Maps during a phone interview, said his take is that while the road now is in definite need of repaving, it is not uncommon to go 10 years between repavings, and that that section of 62nd Drive only appears to have gotten visibly worse for wear in about 2018.
“Then you had two years of Covid,” he said. “I don’t think this is a function of having trouble with the DOT.”
Schulman said one of her major concerns with paving is sidewalks, particularly with her district’s large number of senior citizens.
Beadle said he isn’t concerned that the projects will squeeze cyclists in too closely with drivers.
“Both those roads are actually very wide,” he said. “Some have three or four lanes with parking lanes. There’s a lot of room there.”
Beadle also discounted assertions from drivers that bike lanes are not used.
“Leaving aside for one second that that’s just not true, certainly as you expand the network, the more you expand into Queens Boulevard the more Queens Boulevard will be used,” Beadle said. “It’s just like with roads. There are roads that connect you to every corner. You can go wherever you want. That’s not true if you ride a bike. They don’t have a safe way to get to every destination.”
