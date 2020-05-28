Arc De Triomphe Bicycles on Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill went through roughly two months of inventory in three weeks in the early days of the pandemic.
Many bike stores have similar stories. But because of a shortage of parts, those numbers don’t look like they will last.
“Essentially it’s going to be a summer without bikes,” said Russell Alonzo, owner of Arc de Triomphe.
Alonzo told the Chronicle it would be easier had parts been made in America but many Asian factories closed in the winter and are just now reopening.
“I think June we might see some bikes trickle in but then it’s really like August, late August that the industry is going to recover unless something unexpected happened,” Alonzo said.
As the owner of Spokesman Cycles in Ridgewood, Max Dall’Orso said bicycles are usually a “disposable income industry,” which is why he was predicting a 5 to 10 percent drop in sales during the pandemic.
“It’s been the opposite,” he told the Chronicle last Thursday.
Dall’Orso acknowledged that spring is normally a busy time of year to begin with.
“It’s like the ice cream man,” he said. “This is the time of year where it normally picks up for us. But there’s definitely an increase of the normal pace of business.”
The biggest surprise to Dall’Orso is the “sheer amount” of business. Normally there would be 10 to 20 tuneups a day. Now it’s been about three to four times the amount. The wait for repairs is often two days, maximum. Lately it’s been 10 to 14 days.
“It’s insane,” he said.
Sales exploded. Dall’Orso said there are people who don’t often cycle but want to get to work without taking public transportation, customers who want to use part of their stimulus checks on a new bicycle and parents who want kids to stay active while they’re home from school.
The sales have been spread out — kids’ bikes as they outgrow their old ones, e-bikes and recreational bikes alike.
He said he hasn’t seen a problem with people not having money to spend with many workers furloughed or fired.
“People are more concerned about having the bike as fast as possible than what it would cost to repair or order a new one,” Dall’Orso said.
But he wonders if he’ll be out of inventory in late June. Dall’Orso said he carries enough brands that he’s not married to any single inventory source. And even if the secondhand market picks up with sales between friends and on social media, many of those people come in for repairs.
“Maybe you lose 10, 20 percent of bike sales but you’re going to gain it back on the back end with repairs,” he said.
Bike stores are facing an impeding problem with many parts being made in Asia.
The New York Times reported May 18 that nationwide sales of bicycles, equipment and repair services in March nearly doubled compared with the same period last year. But in the first quarter of this year, imports were down by around 30 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
“After things just tinker away and slow down, then we’re going to slow down as well. But right now we’re pumping because we were able to load up on everything,” said Edwin Henriquez, owner of BikeLane Bicycle Store on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven.
He said his store is big enough to have loaded up on merchandise but it’s pretty much run out.
Henriquez said he hopes to see some equipment coming in July and August.
“June is going to be a rough month for bike shops,” he said.
What can be done about it? “Nothing.”
Henriquez added, “After that we just have to sit tight and hope for the best.”
Dall’Orso said inventory in July “might be a little tight.”
He’s already seeing a decline in the availability of seats, kick stands, helmets, pedals and other parts.
“Things that are just normally readily available are not,” he said.
And it is the same manufacturers making both new and old parts.
“If there isn’t the part, there isn’t the part,” he said.
Eric Chun, owner of Twin Bicycle & Sporting Goods on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village, sold out in the first two weeks of the coronavirus crisis and has been handling repairs at the store with a handful of used bikes still for sale.
“We didn’t think that it would be early like this where everyone all of a sudden — there’s such a huge bicycle boom that everyone wants to get healthier because the gyms are closed,” he said.
Chun believes the No. 1 boom during the crisis has been either in the bike business or gym equipment.
Tuneups take three to five days and he noted getting regular bike parts is becoming increasingly difficult.
“The companies themselves can’t even meet the demand of the people,” Chun said.
Chun would often have racks with at least 50 new bicycles on display. Now they’re gone. He said elderly people were buying them as they wanted to exercise.
“You’re going to keep your distance riding a bicycle and at the same time you get the exercise, you don’t have to wait for the train,” Chun said.
Dall’Orso said people come in saying they want to bike for a sick member of their family or because a doctor recommended it to relieve anxiety.
“It’s not just a physical release, it’s a psychological release being able to be outdoors,” he said.
