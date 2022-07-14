This Saturday, the office of Borough President Donovan Richards is hosting its second annual Youth Bike Jamboree at Borough Hall, which will also include a mobile vaccination clinic.
“Last year’s inaugural bike jamboree was an exciting success ... The 2022 iteration should be just as fun, and I hope to see as many smiling faces as possible at Borough Hall this Saturday,” Richards said in a statement. “My team and I are looking forward to welcoming families to the People’s House for a day of fun and friendship, while also working to keep our communities protected from the dangers posed by COVID-19.”
From 12 to 3 p.m., Queens families can head to Parking Lot A, where kids can ride bikes, play games and get a dance lesson from the professionals at Ballroom Basix, which is based in Manhattan.
Attendees will have the chance to win one of 10 bicycles being raffled off, and the first 100 children who RSVP and attend will get a free bike helmet and fitting, courtesy of the Department of Transportation.
To RSVP, visit queensbp.org/RSVP.
