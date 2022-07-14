Rise Light & Power on Tuesday announced plans to redevelop its Ravenswood Generating Station — the city’s largest power generator — as a renewable energy hub to help New York achieve its nation-leading climate goals, including securing 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Rise said that its innovative clean energy solution, “Renewable Ravenswood,” will retire 1960s-era power generation, including the “Big Allis” facility, and reposition the 27-acre waterfront industrial site to serve as a central hub that can integrate clean energy sources directly into New York City’s electric grid in a coordinated, planned and reliable manner. The plan is to generate enough green energy to power more than two million homes.
Renewable Ravenswood advances New York’s efforts to accelerate the retirement of the state’s fossil fuel facilities by 2030, particularly those near historically disadvantaged communities, Rise said. And it goes further by replacing fossil fuel power with homegrown and locally sourced clean energy while providing economic opportunities and environmental justice for its workforce and surrounding communities.
The plan features five key components:
• Offshore wind: helping New York State achieve its nation-leading offshore wind goals by repurposing existing infrastructure to connect thousands of megawatts of clean energy to the New York City grid to where it is most needed.
• Upstate renewables: catalyzing New York State’s homegrown renewables potential by connecting new wind, solar and other clean energy resources from upstate to New York City’s electric grid to provide reliable, year-round power.
• Clean thermal energy: repurposing Ravenswood’s river water intake system to provide zero-emission thermal energy to nearby communities.
• Energy storage: helping to balance the intermittent nature of renewables by deploying large-scale battery energy storage directly on the facility site.
• Just transition: maintaining a strong commitment to the on-site union workforce by keeping and creating family-sustaining, good-paying jobs and providing clean energy job training and workforce development opportunities.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
