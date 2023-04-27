As state budget negotiations grind on, with the spending plan now four weeks overdue, movement toward a final deal is being made on several key issues, according to multiple media reports.
On criminal justice, Gov. Hochul reportedly is close to getting recalcitrant lawmakers to agree to adjust the bail reform laws so that judges are not forced to impose the “least restrictive” conditions on defendants before them.
On housing, Hochul reportedly has given up on her housing plan, which would have overridden local zoning laws when necessary to get more units built, especially around train stations, and faced opposition from civic activists.
On education, the governor reportedly has gotten lawmakers to agree to allow 22 more charter schools in the city, by reviving “zombie charters” granted to institutions that since have closed. Her goal of raising the overall cap on charter schools reportedly has been dropped.
The budget was due April 1 and reportedly will total more than $227 billion, a 2.4 percent hike over the prior one.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
