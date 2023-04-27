New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.