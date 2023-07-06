Folks had a blast last Thursday at the 39th Annual Independence Day Celebration at Astoria Park as Grucci fireworks lit up the sky.
Organized by the Central Astoria Local Development Corp., with nostalgic music provided by the Swingtime Big Band, the event drew massive crowds as always.
Among those enjoying the tribute to America’s 247th birthday — photographed before the show started — were, clockwise from top left, Marie Torniali, executive director of the Central Astoria LDC, state Sen. Mike Gianaris and LDC Board of Directors Executive Vice President Tony Barsamian; Swingtime Big Band conductor and artistic director Steven Shaiman, with two of his fans; Lauren Guarneri and Joshua Mateo; whirlygig spinners Ryleigh Campagna and Logan Hampton; and Judi and Craig Bazelaire.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone, with reporting by Walter Karling
