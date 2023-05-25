It may not be the weight of the world, but the weight of the world’s greatest city is slowly submerging the land around it, geologists have found.
“A deeply concentrated population of 8.4 million people faces varying degrees of hazard from inundation in New York City,” says the paper, written by three University of Rhode Island oceanologists and a researcher from the US Geological Survey.
They collaborated to publish their findings in the scientific journal Earth’s Future.
The city is sinking under the weight of its buildings, which weigh a combined mass of nearly 1.7 trillion pounds, they found.
The subsidence is happening faster in some places than others, including a strip that runs from Brooklyn through the center of Queens, which is made up of a mix of sand gravel, clay and more, and coastal areas including the South Queens, which are made up of artificial fill and, for the Rockaways, “beach deposits” of sand and gravel.
The scholars first estimated the weight of New York’s buildings and then calculated the downward pressure they exert on the mixture of clay, sand and silt that make up most of the ground beneath the city’s streets.
Many of the largest buildings in Manhattan are anchored into bedrock but elsewhere there is a mixture of sands and clays that have been built upon, adding to a sinking effect that is naturally occurring along much of the East Coast as the land reacts to tectonic forces.
“Urban subsidence may be caused by ground water withdrawal, natural ground compaction, tectonic effects, rerouting of normal sediment accumulation, and the weight of cities themselves,” according to the researchers.
The risk of inundation is coupled by not only the subsidence of the built portions of the city but also sea level rise and increasing storm intensity, a global phenomenon seen wherever cities are being built by coasts.
“There is a shared global challenge of mitigation against a growing inundation hazard,” say the writers.
Research estimates that sea level along the U.S. coastline is projected to rise, on average, 10 to 12 inches by 2050 and has already risen by about 6.5 inches since 1950. Major flooding events are also expected to become three to four times more frequent.
To Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows), the sky is not falling, nor are the buildings, but the new research does point to greater threats to the area.
“From an engineering point of view, no one has to worry about buildings falling down,” said Gennaro, who is also a geologist and environmental scientist.
Instead, he is taking the news as an opportunity to call more attention to what he calls the “clear and present danger,” which is storm surges.
“We went through Sandy — that is what storm surge can do tomorrow,” said Gennaro. “Whether it’s sea level rise, although important over the long term to plan for, and land subsidence, also important to plan for over the long term, this is the equivalent of academic esoterica compared to the imminent threat posed by storm surge.”
Storm surge barriers, like those included in recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers tentative plans, should be embraced despite the “not inconsequential ecological factors” that some environmental groups cite in opposition.
Overall, the research published in Earth’s Future “ought to be written,” said Gennaro, and the findings should be considered for sea level rise calculations, he said, continuing, “I’m endeavoring to work with my colleagues in the field of geology to see how we factor this into our models here in New York City when it comes to planning for resiliency ... how we make sure we factor in on a localized basis subsidence, which we need to understand the dynamics of.”
Nazrul Khandaker, a professor of earth and physical sciences at York College, whose research experience includes environmental geology and sedimentology, said the research is an “awareness builder.”
Khandaker says the findings are something for developers to consider as they construct multistory buildings including in Jamaica, where they are building on piling layered upon compressible soil, not the solid bedrock found in other areas.
More inland parts of the city will be safer, he said, and have problems different from the coastal parts.
The point of the paper, the researchers said, was to “raise awareness that every additional high-rise building constructed at coastal, river, or lakefront settings could contribute to future flood risk, and that mitigation strategies may need to be included.”
