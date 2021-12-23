The Sutphin Boulevard Business Improvement District is opposed to legislation from Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) that would combine it with the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District and the 165th Street Mall Improvement Association into a singular entity.
Alix Duroseau Jr., chairman of the Sutphin BID, believes that Miller’s proposal and Mayor de Blasio and former Borough President Melinda Katz’s Jamaica Now Action plan, a downtown revitalization initiative, are empty moves lacking a game plan.
The purpose of the DRI was to increase the number of quality jobs, promote commercial growth and improve living conditions in Jamaica, according to www1.nyc.gov.
“Back in 2016, when we had a different board at the time and the issue was first presented to us,” said Duroseau, “the board voted in favor of it, which they have been holding over our heads ever since. This board is not in favor of it because we have certain concerns.”
The idea of consolidating the BIDs sounded attractive at first, but the other two did not vote in favor of it immediately, he said.
“They set up presentations about how they were going to revitalize the Downtown Jamaica area,” said Duroseau. “If we consolidate, we will have a greater voice and get things done. They will bring back businesses and instead of people going elsewhere to shop, they will shop here like they used to do in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.”
Despite the presentation promoting the idea of what a consolidated BID can do, there was no plan of action on how to actually bring dollars back to the area, according to Duroseau.
“They cannot explain it,” he said. “The most they have been able to say is that once they have consolidated the BIDs ‘we’ll create a committee and the committee will then tell us or hire outside experts who will tell us.’”
Malls with virtually unlimited parking, compared to Downtown Jamaica, have taken business away from the shopping district, and the bus lanes that were recently implemented have resulted in less parking space, according to Duroseau.
“People are also shopping online!” he added.
Miller said it is time to change the status quo.
“I submitted the legislation to unify the BIDS,” said Miller. “Community Board 13 did not agree that was a good idea, but it is a [Uniform Land Use Review Procedure] that will go before the Council.”
The people who said no to combining the BIDs don’t visit or shop on Jamaica Avenue, therefore, they haven’t seen the progress that has been made, according to Miller.
“If we can become more efficient with those who are really bad with responsibility,” said Miller, “for the greater good some things would have to change.”
Miller says that by unifying the resources amongst the BIDS there will be one Downtown Jamaica message and a more effective delivery of services for the area, better marketing of the region’s identity, more public safety and more cleanliness, which will attract more customers.
The JCBID agrees.
“The Jamaica Center BID is in support of the proposal. As presented, the unification would reduce and, in certain cases, eliminate duplicative administrative overhead like bloated insurance premiums and three office rents, while achieving other economies of scale,” JCBID Executive Director Jennifer Furioli said in a statement. “Savings could then be reallocated to important programming downtown that shoppers and businesses can actually see.”
Examples include safety ambassadors, specialized retail attraction, support efforts and investing in beautification and horticultural programs.
“While organizational change always brings with it some challenges, as a mission-led organization, we feel it is the fiscally and programmatically correct thing to pursue, and we look forward to the potential of working much more closely with our commercial corridor neighbors to advocate for Downtown Jamaica as a stronger whole,” Furioli added.
Duroseau does not feel the same way because 165th Street and JCBID have members w are on both boards and he feels that Sutphin BID’s concerns and voice could get lost in the unification, especially if the new director is selected chosen from one of the other two BIDs or from outside all three.
“Obviously, this raises issues of conflict,” said Duroseau.
The 165th Street Mall Improvement Association was not available for comment.
