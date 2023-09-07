President Biden has nominated Forest Hills native and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to serve as the country’s ambassador to Israel.
The announcement was made in a press release from the White House on Tuesday morning.
Lew, 68, grew up on Yellowstone Boulevard and was a member of Forest Hills High School’s Class of 1972.
An attorney, Lew served as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He served as White House chief of staff under Obama from 2012 to 2013, and was his treasury secretary from 2013 to 2017.
Lew’s nomination now heads to the U.S. Senate for confirmation. Democrats and three independent senators who caucus or mostly align with the party hold a 51-49 majority.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) voiced his full support on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
“Israel is one of America’s most important allies and will remain an essential partner in the years ahead on security, tech innovation, and cultural ties, so it’s vital we have a strong American Ambassador in Jerusalem,” Schumer said in a transcript from his office.
“Mr. Lew is precisely the person for the job of Ambassador to Israel that we need: as former Treasury Secretary and Chief of Staff under President Obama, he’ll bring a wealth of experience, of diplomatic skill that will ensure the partnership between the U.S. and Israel remains strong.
“And you know why else I know Jack Lew will do a great job? He’s a proud Queens boy, and a graduate of Forest Hills High School, which I used to represent in Congress. I commend President Biden for nominating Mr. Lew, and I look forward to his nomination here in the Senate.”
Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen was hopeful in a tweet on Tuesday.
“We look forward to working with you in the spirit of our close cooperation and alliance,” he wrote.
The Chronicle contacted the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) for comment on the nomination, but did not receive a comment by its deadline on Wednesday.
The White House said Lew presently serves as managing partner of Lindsay Goldberg LLC, and is a visiting professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University.
He also is chairman of the board of the National Committee on United States-China Relations; is co-president of the National Library of Israel USA; and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
He has a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard and his law degree from Georgetown.
