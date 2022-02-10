President Biden visited New York City last week to discuss combating gun violence.
Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland visited NYPD headquarters and offered federal support for Mayor Adams’ and Gov. Hochul’s plans to crack down on illegal guns.
“The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said in the meeting. “It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community.”
The group, including Gov. Hochul, left, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Adams, then visited PS 111 in Long Island City, above, and heard from community liaisons and violence interrupters.
“We need more social workers, we need mental health workers, we need more people who, when you’re called on these scenes, and someone’s about to jump off a roof, is not just someone standing there with a weapon,” said Biden.
