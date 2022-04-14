A day after U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on President Biden to address ghost guns in the wake of a Bronx shooting over the weekend, a meeting was held at the Rose Garden in Washington, DC, on April 11 where the president did just that.
Biden announced that after approximately 20,000 suspected ghost guns were reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as being recovered in criminal investigations across the country in 2021, a new rule will ban the business of manufacturing unserialized “buy, build, shoot” kits, according to the White House. The kits can be bought online or at a store without a background check and an individual can assemble one into a working firearm within 30 minutes with equipment they have at home.
Biden also announced that former U.S. Department of Justice prosecutor Steve Dettelbach will serve as the new director of the ATF.
When calling on Biden on April 10, Schumer cited NYPD data that depicted the city to be on pace for over 500 ghost guns recoveries by 2022.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the commonsense federal regulation of ghost guns was long overdue and is necessary for everyone’s safety.
In March, the Queens District Attorney’s Office along with other members of law enforcement seized parts that allegedly were meant to build 74 ghost guns from a Maryland man during a sting in Rosedale. The DA’s Office said it had recovered 129 high-capacity magazines and additional ghost gun components. The suspect, Wenli Bai, 57, was hit with 336 criminal charges.
“These are personally manufactured, fully functional and virtually untraceable firearms that are assembled by purchasing parts on the internet,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “They are also increasingly being recovered at crime scenes all over the country. Our Office has worked tirelessly to rid Queens County of ghost guns and our efforts have resulted in seven takedowns in the past eight months.”
The final rule, Biden says is that the kits now qualify as “firearms” under the Gun Control Act and that commercial manufacturers of the kits must become federally licensed, include serial numbers on the kits’ frame, or receiver, and run background checks prior to a sale, similar to commercially made firearms, according to the White House.
Katz agrees with what Biden outlined in his rule.
“Mandating manufacturer licenses and component serial numbers on ghost guns will help keep us safe and allow for greater accountability when these weapons are used to wreak havoc on our communities,” Katz added. “We commend the efforts of the Biden administration on gun safety.”
Mayor Adams praised Biden on Monday for his efforts.
“We need help on many levels,” Adams said. “Just this year alone, the ... Police Department has taken 1,800 guns off the streets ... Yet the guns just keep flowing into our city and flow into cities all across America. The New York City Police Department has a ghost gun task force unit that focused on this. And they’re partnering with the ATF and the FBI ... We need to dam the river of guns and ghost guns that are flowing into the sea of violence in our city.”
State Attorney General Tish James applauded Biden.
“Ghost guns are just as dangerous as traditional firearms,” James said in a prepared statement. “With the nomination of Steve Dettelbach to serve as director of the ATF, Americans can feel confident in the federal government’s commitment to gun safety.”
