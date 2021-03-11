Pedestrians and commuters have hailed the Main Street busway in the weeks since its inception, but the businesses that line the commercial corridor remain adamant that the restrictions on passenger cars have hurt them financially.
To prove its theory, the Downtown Flushing Transit Hub Business Improvement District is launching a survey to investigate whether shops have seen a drop in revenue since Jan. 19, the day the busway was implemented.
“People don’t want to come here,” said Timothy Chuang, the BID’s co-chairperson. Chuang said business at his two shops in the corridor has dropped 40 percent in the past several months, which he chalks up to both the pandemic and the extra burden of the busway. “There’s a lot of traffic ... Let people come to Flushing easier.”
Chuang fears business has dropped because the busway has made shopping in the corridor a struggle for consumers who drive into the district — the busway restricts cars from traveling down Main Street from Northern Boulevard to Sanford Avenue. Cars that find themselves on the roadway are diverted onto side streets, which Chuang says are blocked by the new influx of traffic.
The slowed travel time and traffic jams encourage shoppers to spend their dollars elsewhere, the BID claimed. It hopes to back up the claims by presenting the survey — which asks businesses to disclose whether their customers have lodged complaints and how much revenue has been lost — to the Department of Transportation as evidence that the busway is hurting the local economy and should be suspended after its pilot year.
The Tuesday press conference followed a Feb. 23 report by Streetsblog that Main Street buses are now moving between 8 and 38 percent faster. MTA President Craig Cipriano said the speed is only expected to increase, but bus adversaries say a quicker ride is not worth damaging the livelihood of Flushing residents.
“The city’s focus is very narrow and only looks at bus travel. We need to ask the city to look at this in a holistic way,” said City Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), who is a business owner and has adamantly opposed the busway since it was announced last June.
Koo had asked the DOT and MTA to hold off on the pilot program until after the pandemic is quelled because businesses were already suffering tremendous losses.
The adversaries stated their understanding that faster travel time is vital to life in New York City, and revealed their willingness to modify the busway rather than get rid of it. BID Executive Director Dian Yu suggested operating the busway at peak travel times in the morning and evening rather than though the entire day.
The survey is the second on the subject enacted by the BID. The first, instigated in July, collected opinions from both businesses and residents — over 98 percent of businesses and more than 1,000 residents filed opposition to the plan. Just two businesses were optimistic of the busway at the time, though it’s not clear how many residents favored it.
The BID will collect its newest survey data for the next 30 days.
“We want to make one thing clear: we hope the [government] will make a change. Through the survey, we hope the city DOT will roll back its plan,” said Yu. “We’re sure that the data will support us.”
