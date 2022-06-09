Police in the 102nd and 106th precincts are warning of “Eastern European traveling theft groups” which target elderly people with jewelry and “family-in-distress” scams.
“You’ve seen a lot of fraud recently, not just phone scams but even fraud on a one-to-one level,” said Capt. Jeremy Kivlin, the new commanding officer of the 102nd Precinct in Tuesday night’s community council meeting.
According to the precincts, the alleged larcenies committed by “gypsy” people in a rented blue car occurred throughout Queens from May 22 to May 29.
Capt. Eynat Naor, executive officer of the 102nd Precinct, noted in the meeting that there are usually four well-dressed adults in the car, often wearing freshly pressed pants and shirts and dress shoes.
Two men will be in the front seats and women may be in the back, sometimes with children.
Naor said that their ruse could be that they want to “pray” over jewelry with the victims but then swap it out.
A document distributed by the 106th Precinct states that the perpetrators will get close to the victim and place fake jewelry on them while removing the real stuff.
They may also offer fake jewelry in exchange for cash.
The vehicles are often rented SUVs with out-of-state license plates — sometimes covered plates — and they may approach elderly folks on the sidewalk or in front of their home.
In addition to posting on social media, Kivlin said that the precinct has conducted flier campaigns, especially reaching out to older adult centers to spread awareness about the pattern.
He also stated that the case has been referred to a special financial crimes task force within the NYPD.
Witnesses or victims should call 911 if they are approached in one of the scams and make a note of the vehicle description, the document states.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
