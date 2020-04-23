Faced with a crushing overload of suddenly jobless applicants who in many cases were not able to even complete the claims process, the state has revamped its system for getting unemployment insurance.
Those seeking benefits will no longer have to get someone on the phone to finish their applications. And those applying for pandemic unemployment assistance will no longer have to first seek, and be rejected for, regular benefits, thanks to a change in federal regulations, the state Department of Labor said in an April 20 announcement.
The DOL also said it had increased the number of employees processing claims nearly eightfold, from 400 prior to the coronavirus pandemic to more than 3,100 now.
Those seeking to file a claim should visit labor.ny.gov or call 1 (888) 209-8124.
“I have been unemployed before myself, and I understand the pain, fear and anxiety New Yorkers are facing,” DOL Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. “The DOL’s mission is to help our neighbors through some of their toughest days, and in the last week we have made great strides in updating our systems.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
