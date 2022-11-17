The Queens Chamber of Commerce will honor seven key players in the borough economy at its Business Person of the Year Awards Gala on Dec. 6.
Set to run from 6 to 11 p.m., the event will be held at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, and will include an open bar, dinner and dancing, as well as a toy drive for the less fortunate.
“This year, we again have honorees who exemplify business acumen, street smarts, hard work, success and doing well by doing good,” the chamber says online.
The honorees are Kevin O’Connor, CEO at Dime Community Bank; Serge Abergel, chief operating officer of Hydro-Quebec Energy Services; Rachelle Antoine, manager of external affairs and community outreach for the John F. Kennedy International Redevelopment Program; Loycent Gordon, owner of Neir’s Tavern; Peter Kapsalis, CEO of Cine Magic LIC Studios; Stacie NC Grant, community advisory council facilitator for the JFK Redevelopment Program; and Dr. Edwin Simpser, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children.
For tickets or more information, visit queenschamber.org or call (718) 898-8500.
