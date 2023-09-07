The final campaign finance disclosures before the Sept. 12 Assembly District 27 special election show Democrat Sam Berger has raised $141,314.06, while Republican candidate David Hirsch has accrued $7,852.85 — about one-eighteenth of Berger’s total.
While that’s an improvement for Hirsch, who had only received $28.75 prior to the last filing deadline Aug. 11, the latest filings do not show an overwhelming amount of support for his candidacy.
Berger was thrilled by his most recent fundraising totals. “The outpouring of support from the community has been humbling and encouraging. We share a vision for a safer, more affordable Queens where families can thrive,” he said in a statement. Encouraging voters to head to the polls, he added, “But, as the old saying goes, the only numbers that matter are the ones on Election Day.”
Prompted by former Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal’s departure for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York in July, the race has been expected to be a bellwether for a largely Orthodox Jewish community that has increasingly voted for Republicans in recent elections, Rosenthal being an exception.
Given that, coupled with the fact that special elections historically yield low turnout, some viewed it as a chance for the GOP to flip the seat.
But Hirsch’s weak fundraising showing and minimal spending (he’s spent less than $5,000) is a sign that those hopes may be out of reach.
In fact, the phrase St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne used upon hearing Hirsch’s total was, “Forget it.”
Hirsch did not respond to multiple comment requests from the Chronicle.
Despite the possibility that Republicans could take the seat, the state party does not appear to have spent much money on the race. Campaign finance records show that the party has not made any direct contributions to the Hirsch campaign. The Republican Assembly Campaign Committee’s disclosures indicate the PAC has spent just over $23,000 on all races in its last two filings. Meanwhile, the New York State Democratic Assembly Campaign Committee has donated $35,000 to the Berger campaign alone.
Asked about the party’s lacking financial support, Michael Fraser, a spokesperson for the Assembly minority, said in an email that RACC’s commitment to Hirsch “could not be stronger.”
“We know Democrats are going to out-spend Republicans — it’s the unfortunate reality in nearly every campaign for state office,” he said. “A campaign filing only provides a snapshot. More resources are coming to support David and we’re very optimistic about the opportunity here.”
Disclosures filed in recent days, which are required of those over $1,000 after the last filing deadline, show Hirsch has garnered $5,000 more this week from three donors. But whether that will be enough to close the gap between him and Berger will not be clear until after the polls close Tuesday night.
