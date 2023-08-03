Queens Democrats and Republicans have nominated their candidates to run in the 27th Assembly District special election: St. John’s Law graduate Sam Berger and political operative David Hirsch, respectively.
The truncated campaign season will culminate when voters cast their ballots come Sept. 12.
“I am truly honored to receive the Queens Democratic Party’s nomination,” Berger said in a statement. “This nomination reflects the collective belief in a shared vision for a stronger, more prosperous District 27.
“I am committed to representing the values of the Democratic Party and working tirelessly to address the pressing needs of our community.”
Hirsch, who works in education policy, made the nomination official on Tuesday, following a vote from the Queens Republican Party’s AD 27 district leaders. He will also be running on the Conservative Party line,
“Together, we can draw a line in the sand and send a resounding message to Albany: Enough is Enough!” he said in a statement. “Let’s stand united to bring positive change to the 27th Assembly District.”
The seat became vacant when former Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal resigned last month to take a position as vice president of government relations for the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.
The race is expected to be a highly contested one. The district, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population, has increasingly voted for Republicans in recent years. But last fall, even as the district overwhelmingly went for Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, Rosenthal, a Democrat, won re-election in a landslide.
Berger previously received Rosenthal’s endorsement; this week, he also secured one from state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Whitestone).
