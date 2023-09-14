Democrat Sam Berger defeated Republican David Hirsch in Tuesday’s special election to fill former Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal’s seat, doing so by 10.6 percentage points with 99 percent of the vote in, unofficial election night results show.
In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Berger said he was “deeply moved” by the support he received.
“From day one, our campaign has focused on addressing the unique needs of this community,” he said. “Whether it’s strengthening our children’s education, ensuring neighborhood safety or tackling the affordability crisis in our city, I’m immensely proud of the work we’ve done to turn our vision into reality.”
At 25, the St. John’s Law School graduate will be the youngest member of the state Legislature.
The vote count rolled in quickly after the polls closed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., Robert Morgan, a representative for the Hirsch campaign, told the Chronicle Hirsch had already called Berger to concede the race, as the team “didn’t see a path to victory.”
“David’s proud of the race that he ran, and he’s never going to stop fighting for the issues that he cares about his community,” Morgan said. “But we got 44 percent of the vote in a traditionally blue district, and the Democratic Party had to pull out all the stops.”
Hirsch posted his own statement on Twitter late Tuesday, saying he “did better than anyone expected.”
“This district is 55.2 percent Democrat, and only 16.3 percent Republican, but we lost 55-45, showing that everyone but the Democrats wanted change,” he wrote.
Berger’s victory comes at a time when Assembly District 27 has moved toward the right in recent elections, in large part due to the rightward shift from the district’s Orthodox Jewish enclaves. Rosenthal, who vacated the seat in July to take a job with the UJA Federation and went on to endorse Berger, was popular with voters, far outperforming Gov. Hochul last November in a district that voted in large swaths for GOP gubernatorial candidate and then-Rep. Lee Zeldin. Still, some viewed the race as a chance for Republicans to flip the seat.
St. John’s University political science professor and analyst Brian Browne reasoned that voters may have considered the Democratic majority in the state Assembly in casting their ballots.
“Are you better served by a Republican, who is going to be a minority member of the minority party, or is it better to have ... a moderate Democrat who can pull the levers of power and is part of the majority caucus in the Assembly?” he posed.
Indeed, the Jewish Press made the same argument when it chose to endorse Berger last week.
Though AD 27 — which like all Assembly districts, was redrawn last year, but not by much — has at times defied the norm when it comes to low turnout in special elections, that was not the case Tuesday as 4,438 people cast ballots, or about 7 percent of registered voters in the district.
Leading by 468 votes in total, Berger had the edge over Hirsch in parts of Kew Gardens Hills, where both he and Hirsch reside. While that includes several election districts — the smallest areas for which the city provides results — that Rosenthal won handily last November, those same precincts broke for Zeldin by wide margins. Berger also made a strong performance in and around Flushing’s Pomonok Houses, stronger than Rosenthal’s 2022 showing in some cases.
Morgan acknowledged Hirsch’s shortcomings in his own neighborhood.
“We couldn’t quite get there in Kew Gardens Hills,” he said. “But I think a lot of people voiced their concerns about the direction of the city.”
Meanwhile, Hirsch outperformed Berger significantly in Whitestone, which has historically been the more conservative part of AD 27. While Hirsch won throughout College Point, he did so by smaller margins than in Whitestone.
Browne suspected that the migrant crisis and public safety were chief issues in the election, particularly in the northern part of the district, where community members have condemned the opening of a shelter for asylum seekers at the former St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point.
“Those could be foreshadowing ... elections to come, including the City Council,” he said, looking ahead to this November.
Berger’s 10.6-point win was disproportionate to his fundraising and spending relative to Hirsch’s; as the Chronicle reported last week, the final campaign finance disclosures prior to Tuesday’s election showed Berger outraising Hirsch roughly 18 to 1.
And, as Browne noted and City & State reported last Friday, the Berger camp got support from high-profile members of the Democratic party, like Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), leading up to the finish line and heavily utilized union support, suggesting some uneasiness from Democrats.
Asked if he thought raising more money would have made the difference for Hirsch, Morgan said, “Yes and no.”
“I don’t think that the other side spent the money that efficiently,” he said. “But I will say at some point — when you spend that much money and you’re in every niche newspaper, have tons of mailouts — I do think at some point, it has a trickle effect.”
Berger was sworn in Thursday morning.
UPDATE
This story was updated to include the timing of Berger's swearing-in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.