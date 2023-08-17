Kew Gardens Hills native Sam Berger may be running to replace former Assemblyman Daniel Rosenthal, but the young Democrat is aiming to pick up where Rosenthal left off.
“I really want to ... commend my friend and mentor and former Assemblyman Dan Rosenthal for all that he’s done to better our community,” he told the Chronicle. “But there’s still so much more that we have to do.”
Like Rosenthal, whose endorsement he earned, Berger would also be the youngest, actively serving member of the Assembly if elected; he’s 25 years old.
Asked how he’d assuage voters who are concerned about his age and experience, the St. John’s Law School graduate cited not only his time in Kings County Circuit Court and Queens County Supreme Court, but his ability to relate to voters as a young parent himself.
“Not many people my age are raising a family — I have that experience,” he said. “I want [my kids] to feel safe. I want them to have the best education that they can get. I’m fighting for not just my own generation, but for the future generation.”
The district, which is characterized by its large Orthodox Jewish enclaves, voted overwhelmingly for Republican gubernatorial candidate former Rep. Lee Zeldin last November, pointing to a shift toward the right. Meanwhile, Rosenthal won re-election by more than 16 points. Republicans are hoping to flip the seat, which has been vacant for just over a month now as Rosenthal resigned to take a position with the United Jewish Appeal-Federation of New York.
Asked about his strategy in an increasingly conservative district, Berger said he thought his being a more moderate Democrat could be appealing to voters, which is also why he believes Rosenthal was successful in 2022.
“[That] puts me in a position where I can resonate more with both sides of issues and be somewhere more in that middle zone,” Berger said. “I think that we’ve been straying too far — on both sides — to extremes, and people are just tired of it.”
That ideology is clear in his approach to public safety; Berger supports both providing police with resources needed to take on crime as well as creating educational programs to discourage involvement in crime.
Asked what he believes the city, state and federal governments should do in regard to the migrant crisis, Berger emphasized the need to “strike a balance” between helping asylum seekers and helping New Yorkers.
“We have to ensure that while we stand with those in need, we don’t inadvertently harm our own community ... We need our local services to remain robust and effective,” he said. “This is a very complex issue. It’s not black and white.”
Berger is also wary of the potential impacts of Local Law 97, requiring HVAC upgrades, on homeowners, but recognizes the need for greener infrastructure. “[It’s about] championing policies that are going to ensure that we have both a cleaner environment and a habitable Earth for our kids, and then also ensure that New Yorkers can afford to live in the very city that we’re trying to protect,” he said.
Berger will square off with consultant and Rabbi David Hirsch in the special election on Sept. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.