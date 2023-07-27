Hearts were left broken from the Hell Gate to the Golden Gate last Friday as the death of legendary singer Tony Bennett was announced.
Bennett, Astoria’s most famous son, best known for 1962’s “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” was 96.
He was renowned not just for a voice sometimes described as velvet, or his skills in drawing and painting but for retaining a humble, modest and grateful attitude not seen in many who reach his heights of superstardom.
One who can speak to that firsthand is veteran Queens College Professor Dennis Mackrel, the school’s new director of jazz studies. Mackrel played drums in Bennett’s band from 1983 to 1987 and again, as its leader, from 2010 to 2013.
“It was his humility and his humanity that I probably will remember more than anything,” Mackrel said. “He was a great, legendary vocalist and consummate entertainer, but it was how he treated people that really stood out to me.”
Mackrel recalled that when he first met Bennett — the drummer was only 21, the youngest member of Count Basie’s band before he moved to Bennett’s — he was having a hard time playing one night.
“I remember he came up to me during the intermission, and I don’t know whether he could just sense that I was troubled, but he just told me I was doing a great job, that the band sounds really great with you, and hang in there.
“He gave me the encouragement that I needed ... this superstar was giving me encouragement, and it really, really helped me.”
Anthony Dominick Benedetto was born on Aug. 3, 1926, at St. John’s Hospital in Long Island City and grew up in Astoria. His father was grocer John Benedetto and his mother a seamstress, born Anna Suraci. According to Wikipedia, baby Anthony was the first member of his family to be born in a hospital.
“Bennett grew up listening to Al Jolson, Eddie Cantor, Judy Garland, and Bing Crosby as well as jazz artists such as Louis Armstrong, Jack Teagarden, and Joe Venuti,” the online encyclopedia says. “His uncle Dick was a tap dancer in vaudeville, giving him an early window into show business, and his uncle Frank was the Queens borough library commissioner. By age 10 he was already singing, and performed at the opening of the Triborough Bridge, standing next to Mayor Fiorello La Guardia who patted him on the head.
“Drawing was another early passion of his; he became known as the class caricaturist at PS 141 and anticipated a career in commercial art. He began singing for money at age 13, performing as a singing waiter in several Italian restaurants around his native Queens.”
Bennett quit school at 16 and worked as a copy boy and runner for the Associated Press along with various other jobs. He was drafted into the Army in November 1944 and sent to Europe, where he took part in brutal combat including house-to-house fighting. He later described his position on the front lines as a “front-row seat in hell” and he became a pacifist, writing, “Anybody who thinks that war is romantic obviously hasn’t gone through one.”
After the war, Bennett studied singing technique under the GI Bill. He worked as a waiter and performed when he could. In 1949, the singer Pearl Bailey asked him to open for her in Greenwich Village, at a show attended by Bob Hope. Hope was so impressed he took young Anthony on the road with him and got him to simplify his name to Tony Bennett.
He was signed to Columbia Records the following year and started putting out hits — “Because of You,” “Blue Velvet,” “Rags to Riches” and more. He performed a heavy schedule of shows at the Paramount Theatre before screaming teen fans. He continued to enjoy success even as rock ’n’ roll pushed into the space occupied by pop songs and standards, famously performing a 44-song show at Carnegie Hall in June 1962 and singing on the first episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” that October.
Earlier that year he had released “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” — as a B side to a song called “Once Upon a Time.”
“The A-side received no attention,” Wikipedia says, “and DJs began flipping the record over and playing ‘San Francisco.’”
The song became a hit and won Bennett Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Male Solo Vocal Performance. It later became the City of San Francisco’s second official anthem and is played every time the Giants win a ballgame at home. A statue of Bennett was unveiled outside the Fairmont Hotel there in 2016 and a block of Mason Street was renamed Tony Bennett Way in 2018.
Bennett’s star dipped in the later sixties and seventies, as he lost his record contract, was relegated to performing mostly in Las Vegas and got hooked on cocaine. But he made a powerful comeback, signing again with Columbia in 1986, releasing acclaimed albums such as “Astoria: Portrait of the Artist” (1990), making TV appearances and notably connecting with younger audiences by doing things like appearing on MTV — his album “MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett” went platinum and was the Grammy Album of the Year.
Yet his humility remained.
“I have to say I owe my career to the master composers of the Great American Songbook who have written such high-quality songs — the best popular music ever composed,” he told PBS in 2007 for its show “American Masters — Tony Bennett: The Music Never Ends.”
Bennett’s popularity and wealth continued to grow and he donated much of his time to charity, even earning the nickname “Tony Benefit.” He was honored by the United Nations, appeared in movies, received the National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters Award and performed with everyone from Billy Joel to Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, Queen Latifah and, most famously, Lady Gaga.
His and Gaga’s 2014 album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, earning him the Guinness World Record for “oldest person to reach No. 1 on the US Album Chart with a newly recorded album” — at the age of 88 years and 69 days.
And he kept performing as long as he could. “I saw Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall in 2000 with a full orchestra,” one fan who preferred not to be named told the Chronicle. “One of my most enduring treasured memories will be of him stepping away from the microphone to sing ‘Stranger in Paradise’ a cappella.”
Throughout it all, Bennett was a New Yorker who never forgot his Queens roots, not by a long shot.
In December 2000, he addressed guidance counselors and other staffers at what was then Community School District 28 in Forest Hills, pitching them on the Frank Sinatra School for the Arts in Long Island City he was establishing.
“Although the official announcement about the new school was held this past Tuesday at the Friars Club in New York, District 28 teachers got a preview of the plans from the man who shows he has a heart of gold for the children of New York,” Queens Chronicle Senior News Editor Betty M. Cooney reported at the time.
The focus of the meeting was on getting talented students in the district to apply to the school.
He was introduced to the group by guidance coordinator Leonard Shapiro as “a man who needs no introduction” and “a true American hero who comes from a humble background and is trying to help others.”
“Bennett was greeted with a long round of applause,” Cooney reported. “He told the group he was born and raised in Astoria during the Depression. ‘It was a wonderful community with all races, creeds and philosophies.’ He said that is what makes the United States different for other countries which only have one philosophy. ‘We have many.’”
... “Bennett said the theme of the new school should be ‘The best is yet to come,’ which is written on Sinatra’s tombstone.
“After the information about the school was distributed, Bennett remained in the auditorium, where he was greeted by his many fans.”
