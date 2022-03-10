Green was king but all colors of the rainbow shined bright last Sunday when the St. Pat’s for All Parade came back to Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside and Woodside after a Covid hiatus. Joy was in the air as thousands turned out for the annual event whose organizers say on Facebook, “Hospitality is at the heart of this diverse and inclusive St. Patrick’s celebration which each year welcomes all the immigrant communities of Queens.” If you missed it, here’s just a glimpse:
At top right are the County Cork Pipes and Drums. Next to them, the parade ready to kick off.
At center left is Yavier Perez with his Irish eyeball hat. Next to him are four Miss America contestants: Miss Wall Street Caitlyn McTier, left, Miss New York Sydney Park, Miss Metropolitan Francesca D’Alessandro and Miss Broadway Astha Berry.
Above at left are Wayne Murphy and Fabian Garcia with Bruno the dog. In the center, Nathan Hall and Kim Nasatir with son Wylie. Next to them, a horse named King.
Below the bagpipers are the McManus Irish Dancers step dancing; and at right, some key figures in the parade: Kathleen Walsh D’Arcy, left, one of the event’s co-chairs; a relative of the the late Tarlach MacNiallais, holding high a photo of the St. Pat’s for All board member and LGBTQ and disabled rights activist who died of Covid a month after the 2020 parade; Irish Consul General Helena Nolan; and former City Councilman Danny Dromm, who emceed along with D’Arcy. Above at left are state Assemblyman David Weprin, left, state Attorney General Letitia James, former City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Councilwoman Amanda Far’as. At right is parade regular, Irish-American actor, writer, former pub owner and one-time candidate for governor Malachy McCourt.
See this week’s qboro section for upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events in Queens, and we’ll see you again next year at St. Pat’s for All!
Peter C. Mastrosimone with reporting by Walter Karling
