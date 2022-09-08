Fans of live horse racing in Queens will not have to leave the borough over the next few weeks, as the regular Belmont Park fall season will be moved to Aqueduct Race Track in South Ozone Park to accommodate ongoing construction at Belmont.
The New York Racing Association, in an article by Pat McKenna posted on its website at nyra.com/belmont, said the 28-day meet will begin at the Big A on Thursday, Sept. 15, and run through Sunday, Oct. 30. Live racing will take place Thursdays through Sundays.
The construction at Belmont, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County, will create tunnels to allow vehicular and pedestrian traffic to the track’s infield.
NYRA said, in addition to providing expanded access, the tunnels will serve as a conduit to the infield for commercial vehicles, allowing the agency to completely reconstruct the Belmont main track and its two turf courses. The tunnels will also provide NYRA with the opportunity to consider the installation of a synthetic track in the future.
“This investment in the future of Belmont Park will transform our racing operations and pave the way for a broader re-imagining of the facility,” said Dave O’Rourke, NYRA president and CEO. “The shift to Aqueduct this fall will minimize the overall impact on the racing schedule, and ensure continuity for the Belmont spring/summer meet and Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets. We appreciate the patience of our horsemen and fans as we enter this period of transition at Belmont, and look forward to an exciting fall at the Big A.”
NYRA expects main track and turf training to resume in April 2023, meaning the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the third jewel in thoroughbred racing’s triple crown, will proceed as scheduled.
Construction on the racetracks will begin following the conclusion of the 2023 Belmont Park spring/summer meet.
