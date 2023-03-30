The Bellerose Jewish Center is selling its home on Union Turnpike near 254th Street, where the congregation has been for more than 70 years.
Rabbi Menashe Bovit attributed the impending sale of the building — which has been on the market, per the assigned real estate agent, for about a month — to the synagogue’s shrinking population. Downsizing, he said, is therefore the logical move.
“We have a very large building, and we only use a small fraction of the building,” he told the Chronicle. “It was once the biggest congregation in the area, and it got to the point where we’re very small right now, an elderly congregation for the most part.”
Bovit said synagogue membership is down to approximately 30 “units,” meaning families or couples. Or, as the BJC’s interim president, Bryan Fine, put it: “If you take off your shoes and socks, and maybe somebody else takes off their shoes and socks, I think that’s about the size of the congregation.”
Bovit was clear: The congregation’s declining size is nothing new, and estimated it started in the 1970s. He attributed the dwindling membership in part to a decrease in the neighborhood’s Jewish population.
“As the children of this congregation grew up, they didn’t want to stay in this neighborhood,” he said. “A lot of them went other places, either went out on Long Island, or they went to Westchester or wherever — they didn’t stay here.”
The pandemic did not help reverse that trend. Bovit said some people attend virtual services from all over the country. Meanwhile, a failed push by some members for the congregation to merge with L’Dor V’Dor in Little Neck and the Lake Success Jewish Center led some to drop their membership.
But more broadly, a reduced interest in Conservative Judaism has also played a role.
“Conservative Judaism is dying,” he said. “The Reform movement will eventually acquire the Conservative movement.”
As Bovit explained it, what made Conservative Judaism initially attractive is what has led to its decline: It aims to find a middle ground between Orthodox and Reform beliefs.
“It really didn’t have anything to instill into people to maintain it,” he said. As a result, those who grew up in conservative schuls went their separate ways: While a handful stayed, many opted for Reform or Orthodox congregations. Others stopped practicing altogether.
The Bellerose Jewish Center is the latest of several Queens synagogues to search for a new location. The Rockwood Park Jewish Center, an Orthodox synagogue in Howard Beach, sold its home of 45 years in 2019 to look for a property that would better accommodate its smaller size. And last summer, the Forest Hills Jewish Center sold its space after years of debate, due to the upkeep it required; it has not yet found a new building.
The BJC has yet to determine where it will relocate. Both Bovit and Fine said that, given its members live both in Queens and Nassau County, whether it will remain in Queens is an open question.
As for the building itself, Bovit expects that it will be used by another house of worship or as a religious school; some of both have expressed interest in buying the site. He noted, however, that nothing concrete is in the works at this point.
