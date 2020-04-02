Acting Borough President Sharon Lee announced Monday that the term for 2020 Queens Community Board appointees will begin May 31 instead of April 1, and last through March 31, 2022.
Current board members whose terms would have expired on March 21 will continue serving for an additional 60 days.
Lee said, “Following a robust and extended application period,” that she will issue the 2020 appointments to the borough’s 14 boards.
She thanked the boards for remaining operational and continuing to serve constituents during the pandemic.
“At times of crisis and great uncertainty, any semblance of short-term predictability, continuity and steadiness is invaluable,” Lee said.
On Feb. 4, Lee announced a six-week extension to the Jan. 31 application deadline. As of the March 13 deadline, her office had received 501 applications, including 246 from those who had never previously served on a Queens community board, and 255 from those who had prior experience or were reapplying at the conclusion of their 2020 term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.