Police released the photos of three men who allegedly broke into a Richmond Hill home and stole a safe earlier this month.
Around 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, police in the NYPD’s 102nd Precinct received a report that three unidentified individuals forcibly entered a home on 109th Street near 86th Avenue near Forest Park through a bedroom window in the back of the house.
They stole a safe that contained approximately $10,000 cash, according to police.
The individuals then fled in a blue van in an unknown direction.
In photographs provided by the police, one man is seen with a beard and wearing a black hoodie with white writing down the arm.
Another is seen with a black Nike hoodie, a black face mask and red-and-black sneakers.
The other, a man with a shaved head and black face mask, had on a gray hoodie with a black zip-up jacket over it.
No arrests have been made yet and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.
A reward of $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
