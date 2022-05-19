When she is not putting in hours at her anesthesiology residency at Mount Sinai, Dr. Britney Dhautal of Ozone Park might be volunteering at a food pantry or mentoring young people interested in pursuing medicine. Otherwise, she might be at the gym or training with her coach for her latest endeavor — competing in the Miss New York USA competition coming in June.
“The title of Miss New York goes so beyond a beautiful woman standing in an evening gown,” Dhautal said. “To me, you’re looking at this woman who has the power to influence the minds of so many young people in our state and if you go on to Miss USA, you’re representing women throughout our country.”
Beyond the “glitz and glam,” which she admits she loves, are opportunities to spearhead projects that help young girls determine their futures or going to food pantries or creating networking opportunities for underserved minorities and that, she said, is what she knows she would be great at.
Dhautal, 26, is a first-generation Guyanese American raised by teenage immigrant parents. She overcame financial and socioeconomic obstacles to become a doctor at the age of 25, the youngest in her class, and graduated with a 4.0 GPA from Stony Brook University summa cum laude.
In 2021, she graduated from the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University with a specialization in medical education.
Her father drives her every day of her residency to Manhattan and she said she is lucky to have her parents’ support because she loves living in Ozone Park.
“I love Queens. I love being able to step outside and hear music or smell some really good food from another country just down the block. To me, that is the essence of Ozone Park. You meet people every single day who are so open and willing to teach you about their own ways and things,” she said. “I think we have the best food, the best people.”
True beauty and brains, Dhautal gives back to the community, too, through medical literacy pop-ups outside of food pantries, including the River Fund on Lefferts Boulevard, to share information on conditions that plague the community such as blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease.
She hopes to use the platform of Miss New York to speak on health literacy and medicine and help people gain access to resources throughout the city.
Through mentoring young women interested in medicine, she has realized that people are more scared than ever to enter the medical profession, especially coming out of the Covid pandemic, and she hopes to shed a positive light on the field and show that one can have such a career but also be involved with an organization like Miss New York USA.
And that is not her only passion project; during the pandemic, Dhautal created Dose of Desserts NYC, a custom, allergen-friendly cupcake bake shop, to take her mind off the anxiety of waiting to hear which residency she matched with.
Before that, she could not “boil a pot of water,” but she decided to use science to tweak recipes and create gluten-free, egg-free and vegan confections.
Dhautal, who said most everything in her life has been inspired by her family, was not alone in leaping into the medical field in the midst of the pandemic. Her mother, Radha Dhautal, graduated as a nurse practitioner within a week of her daughter finishing medical school.
“That was definitely an amazing experience, doing that alongside her and growing and learning together,” said the daughter.
And her decision to take on Miss New York was ultimately inspired by her aunt, her mother’s only sister, who died recently at the age of 40.
“One thing she had always wanted to see was me try to achieve this dream of being Miss New York and ultimately Miss USA,” said Dhautal.
So, in her aunt’s honor, and to bring some light into their family, she chose to compete.
Dhautal is training for the competition, which takes place on June 3 and 4, with Genesis Suero, who won Miss New York USA in 2018.
“I think one of the greatest things is meeting girls and women who are like-minded and have go-getter personalities,” Dhautal said.
“No matter what ends up happening, I can’t say that I ever regret doing this. It has been a great learning experience ... I’ll probably carry a lot of this with me.”
