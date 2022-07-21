A beautiful beach day was cut short on Tuesday as all Rockaway beaches closed after multiple shark sightings.
Two sharks were spotted as the NYPD Aviation Unit patrolled the waters. Nearby beaches including Jones Beach were closed, too.
The sharks were seen near Beach 102nd and Beach 67th streets, according to reports.
The beaches reopened as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The NYPD’s 100th Precinct tweeted that the beach closures were “terminated” but reminded beachgoers to swim only when lifeguards are on duty.
The scare comes after Gov. Hochul announced Monday that state agencies are being directed to ramp up shark monitoring. Several bites have occurred on Long Island in recent weeks.
“We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations,” Hochul said in a prepared statement.
“I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”
It also comes amid an extreme heat warning that went into effect on Tuesday. High heat and humidity are expected to blanket the state with heat index values in the high 90s and low 100s for the rest of the week.
New York City cooling centers have opened up and public pool hours will be extended to 8 p.m. to help residents beat the heat at the city’s Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.
