To commemorate the tumultuous year, the Poppenhusen Institute is inviting Queens residents to submit materials for a 2020 time capsule that will remain sealed for a century from now.
Physical contributions can range from personal items from relatives who passed away, such as mementos, obituaries and photographs, to small items that represent your experience during the year, such as a takeout menu from your favorite restaurant, an unusual, unused handmade face mask or a piece or name of a game that helped distract you from the stresses.
The Poppenhusen Institute is also accepting written statements that will be copied onto acid-free paper for longevity.
The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2021. The institute asks to receive submissions ahead of the burial, though contributions also can be brought to the event on April 17 at 11 a.m. Contributors will have the opportunity to share the reasons why they chose their items.
The capsule will be sealed until 2120 and its items will assist anthropologists, historians and the general population to better understand the 2020 experience.
