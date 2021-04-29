The city Parks Department is looking for volunteer litter ambassadors to help keep select parks clean.
The rising use of city green spaces has also resulted in rising litter left behind by visitors. Litter ambassadors distribute garbage bags to neighbors and guide them in properly disposing of their trash.
Those interested should reach out to these respective contacts for their corresponding parks:
• Matt Symons, at Matt.Symons@parks.nyc.gov for Springfield Playground or Upper Alley Pond;
• Eric Peterson, at Eric.Peterson@parks.nyc.gov, for Far Rockaway’s O’Donohue Park and Rockaway Beach;
• Janice Melnick, at Janice.Melnick@parks.nyc.gov, for Flushing Meadows Corona Park; and
• Portia Dyrenforth, at Portia.Dyrenforth@parks.nyc.gov, for Forest Park and Highland Park.
Ambassadors should be willing to volunteer at least four hours during the summer. Volunteers will receive uniform vests.
For more information, visit nycgovparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.