Late is better than never!
The third annual Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will take place Saturday, Sept. 18 — six months after the Irish holiday.
The group that organizes the parade, also called the Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, announced the date change on Facebook June 13.
“This year the parade was, like most other events, postponed — but it will be held now on Saturday September 18, 2021!” the post read, followed by another, “It will mark [half] way to 2022 St. Patrick’s Day.”
The Bayside parade first hit the streets in 2018 and was only celebrated twice before it was halted. The third annual parade had first been postponed in 2020 in the days before the pandemic took hold. St. Paddy’s Day cancellations were one of the first signifiers of the state of emergency to come — on March 9, 2020, Mayor de Blasio told reporters he had no plans to cancel the Manhattan parade even as Ireland canceled its own. Two days later, Gov. Cuomo ordered it to be postponed, but it never took place.
The Bayside Saint Patrick’s Day Parade hoped to have its celebration in March 2021, but was once again forced to reconsider. Rather than wait until 2022, the committee decided September would have to do.
According to Irish Central, a Celtic media outlet, the group has already applied for a permit for the parade, which previously has marched down Bell Boulevard from 35th to 41st avenues.
Eileen Flannelly Mackell, former city Department of Records and Information Services commissioner, will serve as the parade’s grand marshal. She and the aides to the marshal — Tommy Mulvihill, Joe Donovan, John Golden, Tom Golden and Father Chris Heanue — were chosen for the 2020 parade before it was postponed.
