Two St. Patrick’s Days passed without a parade in Bayside, but the neighborhood couldn’t let two full years go by without one. So, residents celebrated “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” Sept. 18 instead.
The festivities, hosted by the Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade group, started off with a Mass honoring St. Patrick at Sacred Heart Church. Then, the celebrants flocked to Bell Boulevard to watch the march, which started at 36th Avenue and went down to Northern Boulevard.
Representatives of the Shield Institute, top left, showed up in shades of green, while Pack 49 Cub Scouts donned their uniforms.
Bagpipers from the Celtic Cove of Flushing, top right, were just one of several musical brigades to flood the Bayside streets with traditional Irish music.
Bayside’s Knights of Columbus Pope Pius XII Council, above, marched down the boulevard, passing Brian Dempsey’s, one of the Irish bars to sponsor the event.
The students, parents and staff at Sacred Heart Catholic Academy and its parish, above right, carried a banner.
Both the 111th Precinct school crossing guards, right, and Girl Scout Troop 4202, far right, flaunted their green vests, and the former blew their whistles as they waved to the crowd.
The parade concluded with celebrations at local businesses along the boulevard.
— Katherine Donlevy
