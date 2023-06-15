A Bayside High School teacher is being recognized for her efforts to the tune of $20,000.
Math teacher Larisa Bukalov was one of this year’s two recipients citywide of the Math for America Muller Award for Professional Influence in Education; the ceremony was June 6.
In her more than two decades at Bayside High School, Bukalov has taught math classes of all sorts, ranging from pre-algebra to calculus. She has coached several math teams, mentored her peers and worked to create math research programs at the school.
“I am truly grateful to be recognized for winning the MƒA Muller Award, acknowledging my leadership and commitment to helping teachers and students in need of academic support,” she said in a statement.
Bukalov was born in Russia, and earned her bachelor’s degree in math and master’s degree in math education at Queens College after immigrating to the U.S. That has been influential in her teaching.
“As a first-generation American, I had personal experience struggling in school because I wasn’t proficient in English,” she said. “Incorporating literacy and language teaching methods in our mathematics classrooms provides better support to all students and alleviates their math anxiety.”
After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bukalov was appointed as the Mathematical Association of America’s liaison to Ukraine, where she works with Kiev State University and the Ukrainian Ministry of Education to foster equity in Ukrainian classrooms.
